Terrorism will be eliminated in Idleb, all illegitimate foreign troops must pull out of Syria

Minister al-Moallem’s remarks came during a press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Tuesday.

Al-Moallem said that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization is in control of most areas in Idleb province and they take the civilians as human shields and it is the right and duty of the Syrian state to rid its citizens of terrorism as it fights organizations which the whole world has admitted that they are terrorist including the International Security Council which put “Jabhat al-Nusra” on its list of terrorist entities.

Minister al-Moallem noted that Turkey is occupying parts of the Syrian territories, wondering what the Turks are doing in Syria, and are they there to protect the organizations of Jabhat al-Nusra and Daesh (ISIS) and Eastern Turkistan terrorist movement?

Al-Moallem asserted that combating terrorism should be an international responsibility, calling for the withdrawal of all foreign troops which are deployed in Syria illegitimately.

He indicated that Syria has been facing the international terrorism since the year 2011 which has targeted the infrastructure and the economic development, indicating that priority in contributing to the reconstruction process in Syria will be given to the states which have stood by Syria in its war against terrorism.

Al-Moallem added that terrorism is a scourge that affects the whole international community and Syria is combating it on its territories on behalf of the whole world, expressing thanks for China for its stances in support of Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He asserted that Syria strongly supports China’s territorial integrity and it considers that the achievements realized by the Chinese people as a true contribution to the human civilization and it wants to benefit from it in the domain of invigorating the bilateral economic relations and in the reconstruction program in Syria.

Al-Moallem reiterated that Syria will continue the serious work to find a political solution to the crisis taking into consideration that the International Security Council has admitted that the issue of the constitution is related to the Syrian people only and they are the ones who can take decision in this regard and whoever interferes in the Syrian affairs should stop its interference.

He indicated that the unilateral measures imposed by the US side on Syria put it in the same trench with China in the face of this US economic terrorism which is imposed on Syria, China, Iran and Venezuela and other states, calling for standing in the face of that terrorism as it contradicts with the UN Charter, the international law and the bases of relations between states.

For his part, the Chinese Foreign Minister affirmed that terrorism is a danger threatening the whole world, and all the states should unify to eliminate it.

He indicated that stability and peace in the Middle East should be preserved and the US must change its behavior and give up the policy of exerting pressures as every unilateral behavior contradicts with the international law and will not solve any crisis, but it will aggravate it.

MNA/PR