Expansion of Iran-Turkey ties important for regional security: Rouhani

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday.

Rouhani said that Tehran is determined to boost economic cooperation with Ankara while stressing the need to use national currencies in trade transactions.

He expressed regret over bloodsheds in countries such as Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Afghanistan, adding, “together, Iran and Turkey, with the cooperation of other friend countries, can end this regrettable and dangerous situation and resolve regional and world issues.”

The Iranian president also pointed to the importance of promoting cooperation in the fight against terrorism and strengthening security in common border areas.

The Turkish president, for his part, described Iran-Turkey’s relations as friendly, saying that expansion of bilateral ties benefits both nations as well as the region.

Erdogan noted that it is necessary to enhance bilateral relations in all fields, especially in economy and trade, also referring to the importance of using national currencies in trade.

Describing US unilateral sanctions against Iran as tyrannical, he said that Turkey never goes along with such sanctions and wants to deepen friendly ties with Iran.

