17 June 2019 - 09:31

Shamkhani to attend intl. security meeting in Russia

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani will leave for Russia on Tuesday to attend the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues.

He will make the trip upon the official invitation of Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

The international conference will be held on June 18 to 19 in the Russian city of Ufa with high-ranking security officials of different countries in attendance.

Shamkhani is slated to meet with his counterparts from different countries to discuss security threats.

He had also attended the last year’s edition of the conference in Sochi where, according to Russian media, representatives from 118 countries had participated.

