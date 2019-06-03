  1. Economy
3 June 2019 - 09:43

IKIA's Salam, Iran's 1st BLT terminal built under sanctions

IKIA's Salam, Iran's 1st BLT terminal built under sanctions

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Imam Khomeini International Airport’s 'Salam Terminal' is the first successful build, lease and transfer (BLT) project of Iranian airports, said Kourosh Fatahi, a member of the board of directors at IKIA.

In an interview with IKAC news service, Fatahi said the terminal was designed and built by an Iranian expert team while the country is under US sanctions, adding "all equipment were under sanctions and impossible to import, so we decided to provide them using domestic manufacturers."

The official said that the new terminal will become operational soon with the capacity to transport five million passengers per year.

According to a master plan for IKIA, the airport’s passenger capacity is to increase up to 30 million per year within the next few years.

The master plan for the IKIA Airport City includes creating a 1,500-hectare free trade zone and a 2,500-hectare special economic zone in a 13,700-hectare area surrounding IKIA.

The plan also aims to establish 25 commercial facilities encompassing a wide range of commercial activities, including manufacturing, telecommunications and logistics, hotels, retail outlets, entertainment complexes and exhibition centers, in a 400-hectare area in the vicinity of the airport.

The airport currently features one passenger terminal, two parallel runways and several logistics and maintenance facilities.

MS/PR

News Code 146024

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News