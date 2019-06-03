IKIA's Salam, Iran's 1st BLT terminal built under sanctions

In an interview with IKAC news service, Fatahi said the terminal was designed and built by an Iranian expert team while the country is under US sanctions, adding "all equipment were under sanctions and impossible to import, so we decided to provide them using domestic manufacturers."

The official said that the new terminal will become operational soon with the capacity to transport five million passengers per year.

According to a master plan for IKIA, the airport’s passenger capacity is to increase up to 30 million per year within the next few years.

The master plan for the IKIA Airport City includes creating a 1,500-hectare free trade zone and a 2,500-hectare special economic zone in a 13,700-hectare area surrounding IKIA.

The plan also aims to establish 25 commercial facilities encompassing a wide range of commercial activities, including manufacturing, telecommunications and logistics, hotels, retail outlets, entertainment complexes and exhibition centers, in a 400-hectare area in the vicinity of the airport.

The airport currently features one passenger terminal, two parallel runways and several logistics and maintenance facilities.

