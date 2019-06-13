Zarif raps attacks on Japan-related tankers in Oman Sea

"Reported attacks on Japan-related tankers occurred while PM @AbeShinzo was meeting with Ayatollah @khamenei_ir for extensive and friendly talks," he wrote on his Twitter account.

"Suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning," he added.

"Iran's proposed Regional Dialogue Forum is imperative," he underlined.

Iran’s Al-Alam television network cited local sources in Oman as saying that two successive explosions were heard in the Sea of Oman on Thursday morning.

The sources said the blasts were caused by attacks on the tankers, according to the report.

Local Pakistani sources also said the tankers had sent distress calls to the sea’s littoral states, the report added.

Reuters, citing four shipping and trade sources, said two tankers — identified as the Marshal Islands-flagged Front Altair and the Panama-flagged Kokuka — had been hit in suspected attacks in the Gulf of Oman, and that the crew had been evacuate from the vessels.

The crew were safe, the sources added.

according to Bloomberg Following the attack Brent oil crude jumped as much as 4.5% and was trading at $61.60 a barrel at 11:16 a.m. in Dubai.

HJ