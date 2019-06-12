Iran, Austria hold tourism meeting in Vienna

According to the Public Relations Department of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHTO), the second meeting of Iran-Austria Working Group on Tourism kicked off in Vienna on Wednesday and will run through until this Friday June 14.

The meeting is taking place within the framework of a previously signed Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries to increase tourism cooperation.

The memorandum of understanding is part of a roadmap for cooperation between the two countries which was signed back in March 2016 in Vienna.

The Iranian tourism delegation that are attending in the Vienna meeting are scheduled to visit 3 training and academic centers in Austria to become familiar with Austrian experiences in the field of training tourism staff and local communities.

The first meeting of Iran-Austria Working Group on Tourism was held in Tehran in 2017, hosted by Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

