Sep 19, 2021, 10:30 AM

Tehran, Dushanbe ink MoU on tourism cooperation

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – A memorandum of understanding was signed by the Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism and the head of Tajik Committee of Youth Affairs, Sports, and Tourism.

In the Saturday meeting held between Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi and the Tajik officials, the two sides signed six Memorandum of understanding, an agreement, and a technical protocol on customs cooperation.

Also, the Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism, Ezzatollah Zarghami, and the president of the Committee of Youth Affairs, Sports and Tourism under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan signed a memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation.

Flourishing of tourism between Iran and Tajikistan would be possible through countering Iranophobia, Zarghami told reporters.

Ways to develop historical, cultural, environmental, and health tourism have been topics of interest to both Iranians and Tajiks, he added.

