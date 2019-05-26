  1. Economy
Knowledge-based firms to be supported against sanctions: VP

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said that knowledge-based companies will be supported financially in order to counter sanctions imposed by US against Iran.

Sponsoring knowledge-based companies with the aim of countering sanctions has been put atop agenda, he reiterated.

He made the remarks in Alborz province on Sunday on the sidelines of his visit to the Institute of Materials and Energy (MERC).

Research centers based in Alborz province are “sophisticated and advanced”, he said and put the number of research centers in the country at 4,400.

Noting the sanctions imposed against the country, Sattari said, “under such circumstances, effective steps have been taken in this regard to counter the impact of sanctions.”

Sattari then hailed the successful performance of Alborz province in the drug and pharmaceutical industry.

 “We have plans to set up a suitable ecosystem in this province," he announced. 

