New Afghan envoy meets Zarif to present his credentials

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – The new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdulghafour Lival met with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday and presented his letter of credence.

In the Sunday meeting, the top Iranian diplomat and the new Afghan ambassador emphasized the cultural, linguistic and religious similarities between the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan.

Zarif and Lival also referred to 100 anniversary of establishment of Iran-Afghanistan diplomatic relations and stressed finalizing the comprehensive strategic document on bilateral relations as soon as possible. The diplomats also emphasized the importance of the stability and security of Afghanistan.

