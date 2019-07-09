Iranian uni. head calls for establishing scientific coop. among ECO member states

Hoshang Talebi, the President of Isfahan University, in central province of Isfahan, said the ECO member countries need to attach greater importance to scientific cooperation in order to boost scientific progress in the region.

Talebi made the remarks in the 4th meeting of ECO Scientific Foundation at Isfahan University.

He also said that student exchange programs, conducting joint research programs, exchanging scientific and technology, transfer of knowledge and experience in various fields of studies are the areas that ECO member states need to pay attention to more than before.

The university president added that the scientific cooperation will definitely strengthen the scientific progress in the ECO countries, stressing that cooperation among universities of the ECO region is a necessity.

The Economic Cooperation Organization or ECO is a Eurasian political and economic intergovernmental organization which was founded in 1984 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey. The number of its member states has now increased to 10. It provides a platform to discuss ways to improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities.

