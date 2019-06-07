  1. Politics
Regional states can form ‘Islamic superpower’: military adviser

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – A senior Iranian military official called on regional countries to seek unity in the face of non-regional arrogant powers, saying that Muslim states can form an “Islamic superpower”.

General Morteza Ghorbani, an adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, urged the regional countries on Friday against seeking the wishes and objectives of the global Arrogance and the Zionists, saying, “together, we can establish an Islamic superpower.”

The official highlighted the importance of unity among the neighboring countries in hampering the interventions by the trans-regional powers, saying that Iran seeks to reduce tensions in the region since it believes that no one will benefit from war.

However, referring to the growing tensions between Washington and Tehran and the US officials’ warmongering policies against the Islamic Republic, the military adviser stressed that nobody would ever bargain over the country’s defense capabilities.

“The Iranian armed forces are fully ready to respond to any move by the enemies,” he said, warning that any war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic's borders, and it would engulf the entire region.

