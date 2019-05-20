Iran takes part in Exhibition of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Asia

Representative of Office of Iran Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization (CHTHO) in Shanghai Hossein Khalifi made the remarks and said, “in this prestigious exhibition, artistic and cultural works of 17 Asian countries including Iran, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait, Philippines, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia have been showcased to the public.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has displayed its artworks in two pavilions of this exhibition, he reiterated.

Familiarizing Chinese people with intangible cultural heritage of different Asian countries, exchanging cultural information among participating countries, introducing history and intangible cultural heritage of Asia to other countries are of the main objectives behind organizing this exhibition, Khalifi added.

It should be noted that “2019 Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations” was held in Chinese capital Beijing last week for four days in the presence of officials and artistic-cultural groups from 47 countries in the world, he stated.

