China to host Iran’s National Museum monuments

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Director General of Iranian Museums said that a number of historical monuments of National Museum of Iran from Achaemenid Empire to Safavid period were transferred to the National Museum of China to host Exhibition of Asian Civilizations.

Mohammad Reza Karegar said that historical monuments of National Museum of Iran were transferred to National Museum of China in Beijing on Saturday morning to be displayed at Exhibition of Asian Civilizations.

He mentioned that 15 Iranian monuments were transferred to this exhibition from Achaemenid Empire to Safavid period including clay works, Achaemenid inscriptions, Sassanid sculptures, glasses and etc. which are representing the relationship between Iran and china.

Iran cooperates with China in cultural fields and holding a joint exhibition of historical artworks, he added.

The Asian Civilization Exhibition, held by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism will be opened on Monday 13th July at the National Art Museum of China, Beijing. The event will showcase 450 pieces from 20 countries, including China, Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and etc.

