Tehran to hold 27th intl. Quran exhibition

The world’s biggest Quranic event, the expo has numerous sections and each one is dedicated to a certain activity related to the Quran.

The international art section of the event is where artists from around the world showcase valuable artworks inspired by the holy book of Islam.

Showcasing more than one hundred works from professional Iranian contemporary artists, a new gallery dedicated to the works of renowned Iranian artists welcomes visitors in the 27th international Quran exhibition. The paintings, photographs and sculptures on display carry mystical and Quranic messages.

8 countries are participating at this exhibition. Pakistan is this year’s Guest of Honor at the 27th International Quran Exhibition.

The 27th edition of the event will be officially opened to the public on Sunday evening and lasts for 14 days, wrapping up on May 26.

