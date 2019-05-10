  1. Politics
10 May 2019 - 16:05

After nationwide rally:

People call for continuation of decisive measures against US, its allies

People call for continuation of decisive measures against US, its allies

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – After today’s Friday prayers, Iranian people marched across the country to voice support for Tehran's recent decision to quit parts of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

In a statement after rallies, participants urged Iranian officials to continue decisive measures to the point of US and its allies’ defeat.

Voicing strong support for Wednesday decision of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on JCPOA, participants also called for full withdrawal from the deal if other signatories continue their lack of commitments.

They also warned US leaders, especially President Trump, that any threat or move against Iran will be responded with the 'iron feast' of the country’s youth generation which will lead to a humiliating defeat for Washington.

Photo related to rallies in Tehran on February 11, 2019, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

MNA/4612930

News Code 145082

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News