People call for continuation of decisive measures against US, its allies

In a statement after rallies, participants urged Iranian officials to continue decisive measures to the point of US and its allies’ defeat.

Voicing strong support for Wednesday decision of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on JCPOA, participants also called for full withdrawal from the deal if other signatories continue their lack of commitments.

They also warned US leaders, especially President Trump, that any threat or move against Iran will be responded with the 'iron feast' of the country’s youth generation which will lead to a humiliating defeat for Washington.

Photo related to rallies in Tehran on February 11, 2019, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

MNA/4612930