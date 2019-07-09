Iran committed to JCPOA as much as Europeans do: Govt. spox

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the ceremony to commemorate International Co-operative Day.

Describing Iran’s second measure taken for scaling down its JCPOA obligation, Rabeie said that “our message is crystal clear and whatever we do is to preserve the JCPOA.”

“We will meet our commitments to the same level as the other partners of the nuclear deal do,” he added.

He underlined that Iran does not seek manufacturing nuclear bombs and by increasing the level of uranium enrichment it only wants to guarantee its national interests.

Addressing the US-led sanctions, he said that “the sanctions were to make Iranian society’s mindset collapse but when the US witnessed the unity among Iranians against sanctions, Trump said the US will put aside all the conditions for holding talks with Iran in case Iran does not make a nuclear bomb.”

"The government has paid 81 trillion rials (above $6.2 billion) to supply basic goods as of the beginning of the present Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2019)," he added.

