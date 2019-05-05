US trying to throw international arena into chaos: Larijani

“It seems the US officials do not want to stop their illogical comments [against Iran] and they have adopted psychological warfare instead of politics,” Larijani addressed the Parliament’s open session on Sunday.

Noting that this is what Washington has become accustomed to, the official said Americans are trying to throw the international arena into chaos by their unstoppable plots.

“A look at the political map of the world clearly shows that some of the countries are [trying to be] the boss, and on the other hand, there are countries that just seem to be independent, while they are actually dominated by those bosses.”

This can clearly be seen in the Middle East region, Larijani said, adding that “we know there is an intense political struggle between the superpowers in the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean… the United States wants to keep the Persian Gulf for itself.”

“Many of the regional states are now plagued by economic and political disorders, and this has made the Americans more impudent,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani referred to the US’ plan to drive Iran’s oil exports to zero, saying the goal will never materialize.

