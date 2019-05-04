Iran’s Sayyadmanesh to join Fenerbahce this summer: official

Esmaiel Khalilzadeh, a board member of Estghlal FC, said Saturday that Sayyadmanesh has been transferred to Fenerbahce for $850,000. All the transfer fee has been received and Allahyar will play in the Turkish team in next season, he added.

The 18-year-old striker had been nicknamed as ‘Esteghlal’s diamond’ and joined the club last summer on a five-year contract.

He had been previously linked with a move to another Turkish giant Galatasaray in the January transfer window.

