  1. Sports
4 May 2019 - 13:40

Iran’s Sayyadmanesh to join Fenerbahce this summer: official

Iran’s Sayyadmanesh to join Fenerbahce this summer: official

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – One of the managers of the Esteghlal Football Club said that striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has completed a transfer to Turkish giant Fenerbahce and will join the team in this summer.

Esmaiel Khalilzadeh, a board member of Estghlal FC, said Saturday that Sayyadmanesh has been transferred to Fenerbahce for $850,000. All the transfer fee has been received and Allahyar will play in the Turkish team in next season, he added.

The 18-year-old striker had been nicknamed as ‘Esteghlal’s diamond’ and joined the club last summer on a five-year contract.

He had been previously linked with a move to another Turkish giant Galatasaray in the January transfer window.

MAH/4607332

News Code 144828

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News