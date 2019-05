The Serbian club is going to sign the Iranian 27-year-old player in the summer, Red Star general director Zvezdan Terzic was quoted as saying, Persian Football reported.

The former Persepolis forward is currently playing for Qatari club Al-Gharafa and has scored nine goals in 23 games for the team this season.

Taremi has played 40 matches and scored 16 goals for the Iranian national team.

MNA/XINHUA