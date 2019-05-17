Esteghlal’s Khosro Heidari hangs boots at 35

He bid farewell to Esteghlal fans with tearful eyes on Thursday night in the final match of the Blues in this season of Iran Professional League (IPL) against Sepidrood at Azadi Stadium.

Heydari is among the most-decorated Iranian footballers, winning three Iran Professional League twice with Esteghlal and once with Sepahan and also two Hazfi Cup titles with the Blues.

Born in 1983 in Tehran, Heydari started his international career playing for Iran U-23 team in 2006 Asian Games. He was called up for the senior squad in 2007 and made a total of 59 caps for Team Melli.

He made a total of 178 caps for the Blues during six seasons, scoring six goals and having 41 assists.

MAH