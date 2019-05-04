Dutch firms still cooperating with Iran’s oil industry despite US sanctions

Speaking on the sidelines of the exhibition in Tehran on Friday, Khosro Salour said that despite the sanctions and the concerns expressed by Dutch banks, the European state’s firms still have an active presence in Iran.

Dutch companies cooperate with Iranian firms in different energy sectors, and many of them are directly carrying out activities in the country’s market, the official added.

Salour noted that the Dutch government does not prevent the country’s companies from cooperating with Iran’s oil industry and is committed to the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and P5+1 in 2015.

Last May, US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the JCPOA and unilaterally reimposed sanctions on Tehran’s oil and gas industry and banking sector.

Two Dutch firms have participated in the 24th Iran Oil Show, including Dutch Energy Solutions, he said, adding that a large number of firms from other European countries have also attended the exhibition as visitors.

The 24th Iran International Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2019) began on Wednesday (May 1) and will wrap up today.

MNA/SHANA