Annual liquidity growth at 23.1%

According to the same report, the figure has grown 3.52 quadrillion rials (above $83.6 billion).

The share of money in the announced figure stood at 2.85 quadrillion rilas (above $67.6 billion).

Quasi money in the said amount of liquidity was 15.97 quadrillion rials (above $379 billion) registering a growth of 19.6 percent in comparison with its previous year.

Liquidity consists of two main parts: money and near money. The money is equivalent to sight deposit, banknotes, coins and near money is equivalent to saving deposit.

Experts believe that lack of adequate absorption capacity for the current liquidity in assets market has led to a lot of problems in the economy.

The speculative nature of liquidity in Iran has made it hard to guide the liquidity towards productive sectors.

In order to guide the liquidity correctly, the government can use some temporary solutions such as tax cuts on the capital market and increasing the supply of government bonds to achieve less destructive effects in the market of other nominal assets, experts suggest.

