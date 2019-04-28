  1. Politics
28 April 2019 - 22:59

Iran to take appropriate steps against US illegal moves: Deputy FM

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, said Sun. that Iran will show appropriate reaction to the latest US illegal moves against the country.

“The Islamic Republic’s patience is not going to last forever and we will show our appropriate reaction to the US illegal actions after evaluating the current circumstances,” Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said in a meeting with Austria-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Groups in Tehran.

Araghchi, meanwhile, stressed that Iran has so far remained committed to its obligations under the nuclear deal despite the fact the European countries have failed to fulfill their JCPOA-relations commitments.

He said that EU political support is not enough to continue the JCPOA. He went on to note that the JCPOA is not an economic deal but it is a security accord and that EU should pay the price of keeping it if considers it important.

The Iranian diplomat emphasized that Iran will not allow any country to take its place in the oil market, adding that the US and its allies have to be held responsible for consequences of their attempt to bring Iran oil sales to zero.

