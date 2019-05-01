520 rooftop solar stations ready for commissioning in Kerman province

The chairman of the Parliament's Economic Commission, Mohammadreza Puribrahimiو said the five-kilowatt solar power stations have been built both to boost the power grid in the central province and help the families under the patronage of Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation.

The official highlighted that Kerman province has the potential to participate in a pilot project related to five-megawatt solar power stations in Iran.

According to the deputy manager of the Kerman Electric Power Distribution Company, an estimated 1,690 five-megawatt photovoltaic power stations will become operational next month in the province.

"The small-scale solar systems will add 8,455 MW of electricity to the national grid by the end of May," Abdolhamid Shirnejad added.

He said 588 rooftop mounted systems are already functioning in the province and have added 4,419 kilowatts to the national network. Moreover, five solar plants in the region produce 33 MW.

Located in the southeast, Kerman is one the largest provinces in Iran. Having a dry climate, it has sufficient solar radiation and in recent years many solar farms and rooftop photovoltaic systems have been installed there.

Of the total 82,000 MW national capacity, 700 MW comes from renewables.

