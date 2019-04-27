Renewable power production surpasses 3bn kWh in almost 10 years

In the said time, 3.11 billion kilowatt per hour of electricity has been generated from renewable resources, the same report confirmed.

The produced amount could reduce 2.78 million tons of greenhouse emissions, 855 million cubic meters of fossil fuels consumption and also saved 663 million liters of water.

Renewable ventures are gaining popularity in the country; with more than 300 sunny days throughout the year, Iran has huge potential to expand solar energy infrastructure and attract foreign investments.

The country meets more than 80 percent of its electricity demand from thermal power plants that run on fossil fuels. Of the total 82,000 MW production capacity, only a meager amount of 680 MW goes to renewables.

Figures on Iran's power sector show that 42 percent of the country's renewable energies come from solar power, 41 percent from wind farms, 13 percent small from hydroelectric plants, 2 percent from heat recovery and 2 percent is constituted by biomass.

