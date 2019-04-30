Iran’s patience toward nuclear issue ‘admirable’: Russian official

The patience and responsible behavior of Iran toward the full implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA, despite all provocative measures and constant threats by the United States, are admirable and have a great part in strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime, said Deputy Director of the Department for Arms Non-Proliferation and Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Rozhkov, according to Russia's international news agency RIA Novosti.

Rozhkov made the remarks at the Preparatory Committee for the 2020 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons on Monday.

Meanwhile, Head of the Russian Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev stressed that Russia’s sole objective was preserving the JCPOA, and called on Moscow’s partners, specifically, European counties, to do that.



He made the remarks to reporters on Monday following his meeting with Head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi, according to TASS.

"Iran’s emotional withdrawal from the JCPOA would only make the situation worse, consolidating Iran’s ill-wishers in the global community. The current situation when the US remains in isolation, and its stance on the Iranian dossier is rejected by the entire international community is most comfortable for Iran itself," Kosachev stressed.

