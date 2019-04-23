Iran seeks strategic relations with China: EC member

Former speaker of the Iranian Parliament who is now a member of the Iranian Expediency Council, is in China to attend the second edition of ‘One Belt, One Road’ Forum in Beijing. On Tuesday afternoon, he attended a meeting with the students of the Beijing International Studies University.

Adel praised China for following a non-intervention foreign policy, saying that China can help prevent from the formation of a unipolar international order.

He added that China and Iran enjoy stable bilateral relations, while Iran as an independent country can meet China’s needs for energy and the Eastern Asian country can in return help the Middle Eastern country develop through investment.

The member of the Iranian Expediency Council also referred to the Chinese ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative, saying that Iran welcomes active partnership in the initiative.

KI/IRN83289267