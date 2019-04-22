Expediency Council delegation leaves for China

The delegation, led by Gholamali Haddad Adel, was received by senior Chinese officials.

This year, the BRF will have more foreign heads of state and government than the previous forum and thousands of delegates from over a hundred are expected to attend.

President Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech during the opening ceremony.

It will include a series of events, such as leaders' round table, high-level meeting, thematic forum, CEO conference, under the theme of Belt and Road cooperation shaping a brighter shared future.

