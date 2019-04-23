UN Security Council strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the series of heinous and cowardly terrorist attacks that took place in St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo, St. Sebastian's in Negambo, Zion Church in Batticaloa, the Shangri-La, Cinammon Grand, and Kingsbury hotels in Colombo, as well as three explosions across Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, 21 April 2019, which resulted in nearly 300 killed and hundreds more wounded," reads the UN Security Council members' joint statement, Tass reported.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Sri Lanka and all other relevant authorities in this regard," the UN Security Council added.

A source in the United Nations Organization told TASS that no separate UNSC session on the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka has been planned.

On April 21 Sri Lanka was hit by the worst series of terrorist attacks in its history. According to the latest reports, 310 people were killed in the attacks, among them over 30 foreigners. A total of eight explosions rocked the cities of Colombo, Negambo and Batticaloa. Perpetrators targeted Catholic churches and hotels.

MNA/TASS