Hezbollah condemns Sri Lanka terror attacks

"Hezbollah condemns the terror attacks on Sri Lanka's churches and hotels that have resulted in hundreds of deaths of innocent people. [Hezbollah] strongly condemns attacks on believers and their religious ceremonies on the days of great holidays… [Hezbollah] calls on all the believers in the world, no matter their religious affiliation, to stand up together against this dangerous phenomenon [terrorism], be it implemented by individuals or artificial groups," Hezbollah said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

Hezbollah stressed that terror had nothing to do with religion, emphasizing the need to counter terrorist activities.

Eight explosions ripped through Sri Lanka on the Easter Sunday, hitting several churches with Catholic worshipers and hotels in Colombo and other cities. The Sri Lankan authorities declared a curfew across the country following the attacks. The death toll has raised to 290 while more than 500 people have been injured.

At least 24 suspects have been detained in connection with the deadly attacks. Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena is expected to appoint a special committee to investigate the bombings.

MNA/Sputnik