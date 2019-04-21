Iran strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on churches at Easter, in which hundreds have been killed and injured.

Mousavi offered condolences to the families of the victims and expressed sympathy with the people and government of Sri Lanka.

The spokesman also noted that the today's criminal acts in Sri Lanka showed that ‘despicable’ terrorism has become a global problem which knows no religious, racial and geographical boundaries.

He added that the global terrorism today requires all the nations to confront it with all might and with no double standard approaches.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has also condemned today's deadly terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka in a post on his Twitter account, calling for a global condemnation and fight against terrorism.

