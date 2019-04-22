'Beauty and Clean 2019' exhibition opens in Tehran

Some 265 domestic as well as foreign companies from South Korea, Germany, India, China, Turkey, France, Italy and Spain are taking part in the four-day exhibition, which will wrap up on April 25, said the Head of Iran International Exhibitions Company Bahman Hosseinzadeh.

Exhibitors are showcasing their brands across a wide range of services and products, including detergents and cleansers, hygienic and cellulose products, perfume, cologne, skincare products, commercial and advisory services and related production lines, machinery and equipment, he added.

According to the official, attracting local and foreign investment, finding new sales representatives and markets, increasing exports, becoming familiar with the latest standards in the field, introducing the capabilities of Iranian companies and preparing the ground for scientific and research cooperation between producers are among the objectives pursued by this exhibition.

MNA/IRN83286971