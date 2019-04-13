Iran, Turkey can resolve border issues through cooperation: envoy

Derya Ors, Turkish Ambassador to Tehran, made the remarks on Saturday in a meeting with the private sector economic agents in Iranian West Azerbaijan province.

“Iran and Turkey are two friends and brothers that have long-standing cultural and economic relations, which can pave the way for developing bilateral economic relations,” Ors said.

The Turkish diplomat promised that he will convey the issues and problems raised in the meeting to the high-ranking Turkish officials, adding "over the next four years, we will see improvements in the condition [of bilateral relations] and the settlement of the existing problems."

Also in the meeting, the economic deputy of the West Azerbaijan provincial governor Reza Hosseini called for building necessary infrastructure to revive the ancient Silk Road in Turkey and Iran.

Hosseini also called for resolving border issues, improvement in banking relations and transfer of money, a reduction in the cost of exports as well as an increase in level of the international relations in order to pave the way for developing bilateral ties between the two countries.

The development of transport infrastructure, the development of markets and the exchange of trade delegations with the eastern provinces of Turkey are three key priorities for West Azerbaijan province to enhance relations with Turkey, according to the Iranian official. He further noted that the $30 billion annual bilateral trade target could be achieved through proper planning.

Furthermore, the West Azerbaijan private sector economic agents present in the meeting called on the Turkish side to facilitate trade with Iran and improve the condition of bilateral trade across the 560 km long shared borders between West Azerbaijan and the eastern provinces of Turkey.

KI/IRN83276403