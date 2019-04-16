Iran inks contract with Chinese firm to develop SP phase 11

He made the remarks on Tue. and pointed to the water intake situation of Hoor al-Azim Lagoon’s reservoir numbers 4 and 5 and added, “the Oil Ministry has not created any obstacle in water-intake system, so that the ministry has provided the possibility of water intake in Hoor al-Azim lagoon.”

There are vast and large installations in west Karun, Dasht-e Azadegan and Hoor, some of which are related to the joint oilfields, he added.

The oil minister once again pointed to a contract concluded with a Chinese firm for the development of phase 11 of South Pars Gas Field and added, “currently, talks are underway between executives of the two sides but it is still unclear that how long the talks will continue.”

