  1. Politics
15 April 2019 - 15:27

Syrian army destroys terrorists’ dens in Idleb

Syrian army destroys terrorists’ dens in Idleb

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – Syrian Arab Army’s units operating in Hama in northern countryside inflicted heavy losses upon terrorist groups in personnel and arms in the southeastern countryside of Idleb on Monday.

The strikes came in response to the terrorists’ repeated breaches of the de-escalation zone agreement.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that the army units targeted with intensive artillery strikes the terrorists’ positions and their movements on outskirts of al-Tamin’a town in the southeastern countryside of Idleb, killing and injuring a number of the terrorists and destroying their weapons and munitions.

Later, the reporter added that army units carried out operations on directions of infiltration and movement of “al-Ezza Brigades” terrorists on outskirts of al-Latamna town in northern Hama.

MNA/SANA

News Code 144140

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News