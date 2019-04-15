Syrian army destroys terrorists’ dens in Idleb

The strikes came in response to the terrorists’ repeated breaches of the de-escalation zone agreement.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that the army units targeted with intensive artillery strikes the terrorists’ positions and their movements on outskirts of al-Tamin’a town in the southeastern countryside of Idleb, killing and injuring a number of the terrorists and destroying their weapons and munitions.

Later, the reporter added that army units carried out operations on directions of infiltration and movement of “al-Ezza Brigades” terrorists on outskirts of al-Latamna town in northern Hama.

MNA/SANA