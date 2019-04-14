Some $255m worth of flood damage inflicted on Iran’s roads: minister

He made the remarks while briefing the Parliament on flood damages in a Sunday open session.

Eslami noted that 213 counties were hit by flood in different provinces, adding that some 12,000 forces of the road ministry with 9000 vehicles have carried out different operations in flood-hit areas.

He went on to say that 14,600 kilometers of roads have been damaged. 725 bridges have been completely destroyed while 10,900 other bridges have been damaged across the country, the minister added.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

