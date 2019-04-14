S Arabia backs Sudanese Military Council

The Sudanese council was established Thursday after the military toppled long-time President Omar Bashir. On the same day, Defense Minister Mohammed Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf was sworn in as the nation's head. On Friday, however, Auf resigned and al-Burhan, who has served as the inspector general of the Sudanese Armed Forces, was sworn in as the new head of the transition military council.

The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces said that it would call for the creation of a transitional council to include not only military personnel but also civilian officials, in the wake of the military takeover.

The military established a military council to run the country for a transitional period of two years. However, the Sudanese opposition demanded earlier that the Military Council immediately transfer power to a civilian government.

A pledge by the military council that took power in Sudan on Thursday to hand over to a civilian government has been rejected by the country’s main protest group, which said the army was “not capable of creating change”.

Despite the fact that protesters do not accept military presence at the top of the government, Saudi Arabia has defended the presence of the militaries in Sudan.

Riyadh declared its support for the steps announced by the transitional military council in Sudan, according to the Saudi official news agency SPA.

ZZ/SPUTNIK