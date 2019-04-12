Iran not to interfere in Sudan’s internal affairs: Ghasemi

“Iran's principled policy is not to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries,” Qassemi said on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, Iran has always called for, and will continue to call for the stability and security of the Muslim countries.

“We hope that all Sudanese parties would pursue their demands with restraint and peacefully while using all peaceful means and adopting the policy of interaction and dialogue,” he added.

Qassemi also expressed hope that peace and stability will be restored to the country, as soon as possible.

MNA/MFA