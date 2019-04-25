Iran stresses peaceful transition of power in Sudan

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely pursuing developments in Sudan and the protests and demonstrations of Sudanese people and emphasizes the need to meet the legitimate demands of the people of the country, peaceful transition of power, a halt to acts of violence and non-intervention in its internal affairs,” Mousavi said in a statement on Thursday.

“Immediate transfer of power to a civilian-led government and correcting the past improper actions of [the former Sudanese regime] such as dispatching Sudanese soldiers to Yemen to wage a brother-against-brother war is a necessity to solve the country’s problems and meet the demands of great Sudanese nation,” the spokesman stressed.

