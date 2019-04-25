  1. Politics
25 April 2019 - 17:21

Iran stresses peaceful transition of power in Sudan

Iran stresses peaceful transition of power in Sudan

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has stressed the need to meet legitimate demands of Sudanese people and peaceful transition of power in the North African country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely pursuing developments in Sudan and the protests and demonstrations of Sudanese people and emphasizes the need to meet the legitimate demands of the people of the country, peaceful transition of power, a halt to acts of violence and non-intervention in its internal affairs,” Mousavi said in a statement on Thursday.

“Immediate transfer of power to a civilian-led government and correcting the past improper actions of [the former Sudanese regime] such as dispatching Sudanese soldiers to Yemen to wage a brother-against-brother war is a necessity to solve the country’s problems and meet the demands of great Sudanese nation,” the spokesman stressed. 

KI/4600163

News Code 144512
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News