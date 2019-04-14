Exports from Fars prov. up by 50%

Last year (ended March 20, 2019), Fars province in south of Iran exported 348,752 tons of goods worth $292.872 million, which shows a 50 percent increase in terms of weight compared to previous corresponding year (Mar. 21, 2017 - Mar. 20, 2018), according to Director General of Fars Province Customs Office, Khodad Rahimi.

He added that the goods were exported to 63 countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan, UAE, Qatar, Germany, Qatar, India, Turkey, Pakistan, Kuwait, and Oman.

The exported goods mainly comprised dairy products, tomato paste, heat exchangers, dates, wheat flour, cement, carpet and other floor coverings.

