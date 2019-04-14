  1. Economy
14 April 2019 - 10:09

Exports from Fars prov. up by 50%

Exports from Fars prov. up by 50%

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Over 300,000 tons of goods worth nearly $300 million were exported through Fars Province Customs last year, showing a 50 percent increase in terms of weight compared to the previous corresponding year.

Last year (ended March 20, 2019), Fars province in south of Iran exported 348,752 tons of goods worth $292.872 million, which shows a 50 percent increase in terms of weight compared to previous corresponding year (Mar. 21, 2017 - Mar. 20, 2018), according to Director General of Fars Province Customs Office, Khodad Rahimi.

He added that the goods were exported to 63 countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan, UAE, Qatar, Germany, Qatar, India, Turkey, Pakistan, Kuwait, and Oman.

The exported goods mainly comprised dairy products, tomato paste, heat exchangers, dates, wheat flour, cement, carpet and other floor coverings.

MS/TNA1985182

News Code 144073

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News