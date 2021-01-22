‘Selfie with Democracy’ goes to Lift-Off Film Festival

Directed by Ali Atshani, ‘Selfie with Democracy’ will be screened at the competition section of the event, which will be open on January 28 and go through February 4.

Starring Pulad Kimiai and Pejman Bazeghi, the film’s story is about the 1980s Iran-Iraq war. It is a sequel to Atshani’s 2010 movie “Democracy in the Daylight”.

The Lift-Off Global Network is an organization encompassing worldwide live screening events, distribution initiatives, a seasonal awards ceremony, and an ever growing and active Network of indie film creators.

According to its website, Lift-Off has grown into being a huge platform for emerging artists. This includes feature film content, shorts, commercial, music video content, animations and experimental arthouse. We also feature a script promotion and exchange platform, along with extensive production initiatives.

