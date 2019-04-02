INSTEX function to be discussed in London: report

The source said that the meeting will be held in mid-April and Fischer will inform about the function of INSTEX, Trend reported.

The meeting will be held on the initiative of the UK Department for International Trade and the British-Iranian Chamber of Commerce, according to the source.

“The purpose of the meeting is to answer the questions of concern to British companies for carrying out financial transactions with Iran,” the source added.

INSTEX is a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) established in January 2019 by France, Germany and the UK to facilitate non-dollar trade with Iran. The SPV is headquartered in Paris, France.

Following the withdrawal of the US from Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) in 2018 and the reimposing of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the sides to the pact have been trying to come up with initiatives and mechanisms to compensate for the US’ unilateral measure.

Tehran, however, has criticized EU for its prolonged delay in introducing the trade mechanism, calling on the bloc to make a more serious effort for its implementation.

