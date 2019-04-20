No hope for European doping to save JCPOA: Iranian MP

The chairman of Iranian Parliament’s Committee for Supporting Domestic Production Hamidreza Fouladgar said in an interview with Mehr News Agency that Iranian government should know that JCPOA has actually reached its end, and there is no hope for a European doping, and so Iran should seek solutions to increase its economic exchanges with neighboring countries.

“By using swift alternatives, exchanging bilateral money with its neighbors and major trading partners, currency cues and other new ways of circumventing sanctions, Iranian government should boost the Iranian economy's resilience and increase international exchanges possibilities for Iranian economic activists,” he added.

ZZ/4586624