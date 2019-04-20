  1. Opinion
  2. Interview
20 April 2019 - 11:28

No hope for European doping to save JCPOA: Iranian MP

No hope for European doping to save JCPOA: Iranian MP

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – The chairman of Iranian Parliament’s Committee for Supporting Domestic Production said that The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has reached its end and there is no hope for European doping to be able to save it.

The chairman of Iranian Parliament’s Committee for Supporting Domestic Production Hamidreza Fouladgar said in an interview with Mehr News Agency that Iranian government should know that JCPOA has actually reached its end, and there is no hope for a European doping, and so Iran should seek solutions to increase its economic exchanges with neighboring countries.

“By using swift alternatives, exchanging bilateral money with its neighbors and major trading partners, currency cues and other new ways of circumventing sanctions, Iranian government should boost the Iranian economy's resilience and increase international exchanges possibilities for Iranian economic activists,” he added.

ZZ/4586624

News Code 144308

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News