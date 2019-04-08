Iraqi govt.’s support of Iran during sanctions to further deepen bilateral ties

In a Monday meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi in Mashhad, northeast Iran, the newly-appointed custodian to Astan Quds Razavi, Hojatoleslam Ahmad Marvi, said that shared cultural and religious backgrounds bond the two nations to each other.

The great March of Arba'een, as a unique international phenomenon, demonstrates the strength and stability of Iraq, he added.

The support from Iraqi government and people will undoubtedly help deepen the emotional and historical relations between the two countries in the sanction period, said Marvi, adding that Astan Quds Razavi welcomes any suggestions for enhancing relations between Tehran and Baghdad.

