Iran, Iraq planning to increase bilateral trade to $20 billion

Reza Rahmani, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza, made the remarks in the joint Iran-Iraq business meeting in Tehran on Sunday attended by the Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi as well as the Iranian First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri.

Rahmani said that the Iraqi prime minister’s call on the governor of the Central Bank of Iran yesterday to visit his country showed Iraqis’ determination to remove barriers to bilateral trade.

He added that as the Iranian president and Iraqi prime minister emphasized in their yesterday’s meeting, the two countries are planning to boost their annual bilateral trade to $20 billion.

The industry minister further called President Rouhani’s visit to Iraq last month as historic, during which various memoranda of understanding were signed to expand bilateral trade.

