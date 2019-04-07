Iran, Iraq determined to enhance coop. despite US animosity: Veep

He made the remarks Sunday in a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi in Tehran who landed in Tehran on Saturday for an official two-day visit.

Touching upon the recent visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Iraq in early March, Jahangiri noted, “If the concluded agreements are implemented, the level of economic and trade ties between Tehran and Baghdad will experience significant growth.”

Refereeing to unjust and illegal sanctions of the United States against Iran, he added, “We should not let sanctions become a barrier between the two countries’ relations; although sanctions bring limitations, they also create plenty of opportunities for enhancing ties.”

For his part, the Iraqi PM said that the significant number of cabinet members who are visiting Iran in this trip proves that relations with Tehran are very important for Baghdad.

Iraq will not let others use its soil against Iran, he stressed, adding that the Iraqi government doesn’t want to play role in US sanctions against Iran.

Abdul-Mahdi noted that Iraq wants to establish the best possible ties with all its neighbors and will try to resolve differences with others by focusing on commonalities.

He also expressed deepest sympathies with the Iranian nation and government over the recent flood in the country which has claimed 70 lives, adding that Baghdad is ready to increase cooperation with Iran on this issue.

