8 April 2019 - 16:06

Pakistani FM condoles with Iran over loss of lives in recent floods

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has offered condolences on the loss of lives in recent floods in Iran.

“The floods in Iran are unprecedented and as concerns grow over greater flooding, I would like to assure Iran of our support and assistance in this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with the deceased, their families and the many who have lost their homes,” Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi wrote on his Twitter account today.

According to figures, at least 62 people have lost their lives in floods that were caused by heavy rains in various provinces across Iran during two last weeks.

