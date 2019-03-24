Iranian elites launch 70 startups in three yrs.

According to the Science and Technology Vice-Presidency, 135 students graduated from world’s top 20 academic centers are busy active in the country within the framework of startups and knowledge-based companies.

Top talents are considered as one of the main pillars of new knowledge-based economy, so that many countries have considered plans for elites and domestic and foreign talents.

Identifying, attracting and promoting interactions with country’s non-resident talents can help promote capabilities in the fields of science, technology and innovation as well as creation of new economic added value.

Program for cooperating with Iranian experts and entrepreneurs living abroad was set up in Iran’s National Elites Foundation in order to take advantage of these capacities. Objectives of this comprehensive program include as follows: taking advantage of scientific and research capabilities of Iranian entrepreneurs living abroad in scientific, technological and industrial centers of the country, promoting scientific and research level of co-operative centers, providing suitable ways for the development of advanced and emerging technologies in the country, etc.

