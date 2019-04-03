Iran's dried wetlands recovered after heavy rains: minister

"The recent floods have refilled some 20% of the Hamoun wetlands [in Sistan and Baluchestan province], 70% of Hillah wetlands in Bushehr, 100% of Gandoman lagoon in Borujen County, 80% of Choghakhor Lagoon in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, some 90% of Hawizeh Marshes, 80% of Bamdej wetlands in Ahvaz and 40% of Maharloo Lake in southern Fars province," Ardakanian said on Wednesday.

"The current water level of dams and reservoirs stands at 35 billion cubic meters, and the recent floods have refilled 70% of county's water reserves."

According to the Ardakanian, the water torrents have refilled Gavkhuni wetland in the central province of Isfahan after 15 years.

However, the unprecedented heavy rains, which started two weeks ago, have also caused devastating floods in various parts of Iran, leaving over 55 people dead and injuring and displacing many others.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts are underway in several provinces. Iranian Armed Forces have been engaged in relief operations upon a call by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

