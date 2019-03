TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – The longest and largest Iranian river 'Karun', which also crosses the capital of Iranian southwestern province of khuzistan namely Ahvaz has burst its banks these days due to heavy rain, which has caused damages to some areas in Iran. The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Ahvaz City on Friday morning to visit flood-hit areas in southwestern Khuzestan Province and inspect relief operations to flood victim families.